SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Arizona has not hesitated to offer underclassmen over the last several months. One of the prospects who now has an offer from the Wildcats in the 2023 class is Oxnard-Pacifica standout cornerback Maliki Crawford. The 6-foot-3 cornerback has all the tools to be an impact player at the college level, and he has already received offers and interest from across the country.

Arizona State, Oregon, Cal, Florida State, Michigan State, Miami and many others are already starting to prioritize the California-based recruit.

GOAZCATS.com caught up with the rising junior before he took part in the Southern California stop of the Rivals Camp Series last weekend. He took some time to discuss what he's looking for in a program, his early impressions of Arizona and much more.

Watch the full video interview with reporter Kelly Horyczun below.

***