Cate Reese waited until the postseason to have her new career high. The Arizona sophomore scored 30 points Friday afternoon as the Wildcats (24-6) were able to take down 12th-seeded Cal, 86-73, in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

The win puts UA into the semifinal round and a likely meeting with top-seeded Oregon on Saturday. The Ducks play Utah on Friday afternoon with the winner playing the Wildcats.

Reese has been one of the team's top scorers all season long, but she was able to best her previous top performance by four points. She scored 26 points for UA against Washington State back in January to set her previous career high.

The sophomore from Cypress, Texas was just one of three Arizona players to score in double figures in the win as Amari Carter (10) and Aari McDonald (13) also scored into the double digits on Friday.

It was a nice way for Arizona to begin its stay in Las Vegas at he Mandalay Bay Events Center considering the Wildcats were able to get the Golden Bears back for a close loss over the weekend. Cal knocked off UA by one point in the regular season finale on Sunday.

"We just knew that we didn't play the game we should've on Sunday, and this was our chance to make up for it," Reese said during a postgame interview on Pac-12 Networks. "I mean we knew the mistakes that we made and we fixed them today. I think it's important that we reflect on that but don't hang on it too long because that's the last time we can make a mistake and make up for it."

The Golden Bears advanced to the quarterfinal after beating Arizona State in the opening round on Thursday. UA, meanwhile, was able to relax on Thursday after securing a first-round bye in the conference tournament.



Tip off for Saturday's game is set for 7 p.m MST regardless of the opponent.