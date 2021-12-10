Cassidy's Takeaways: 2021 Hoophall Classic West

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The 2021 Hoophall Classic West event got underway on Wednesday just outside of Phoenix. The event’s opening night featured three high-level games starring major prospects of every class. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand for the night that was in the desert and provides news and notes below.

Marquis Cook currently sits at No. 2 in the 2023 Rivals150, and there’s little doubt that he’s one of a small handful of juniors capable of seizing the top spot down the road. On Wednesday, Cook led his Arizona Compass Prep team into the Hoophall Classic West against a stacked Dream City Christian squad and wasted no time making an impact.

The five-star wing orchestrated an opening five minutes that featured a hyper-athletic chase-down block, a deep 3-pointer and a creative, no-look pass from the perimeter that led to an uncontested dunk. The performance wasn’t overwhelming, but it was a microcosm of what gives Cook a top-overall-prospect-type upside. He finished the contest with 10 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting, showing an ability to play within the offense while flashing defensive energy.

Following the game, Cook updated his recruitment, saying Memphis, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, Gonzaga and Arizona are the schools most involved in his recruitment at the time being.

“I like all of them,” he said. “I like a lot of schools, but the only visit I know is Oregon. That’s going to be Feb 12, but that's the only one I have set up so far.”

The Ducks campus is familiar to Cook, whose sister attended Oregon. He’s been there plenty of times before, but that’s not to say his upcoming trip is without purpose.

“I just want to see how the connection is with me and [Dana] Altman and also me and the other players.”