Campus Roundup: Volleyball goes 1-1 against Cal and Stanford
In another week of contests, volleyball and soccer had themselves well fought weekends that resulted in Arizona volleyball splitting its weekend and soccer coming away with a win. This week's campus roundup goes into each program's weekend and how they fared in their respective match ups.
Soccer
In its lone match of the week, Arizona (5-6-2, 2-4) hosted Colorado and got going early thanks to a 3rd minute goal from forward Nicole Dallin that gave the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead.
Playing strong defense, Arizona was able to hold the Buffaloes scoreless throughout the rest of the first half before going up 2-0 after a goal from Olivia Briede. A strong defensive game ultimately led to the Wildcats securing the 2-0 victory.
After winning Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week last week, goalie Hope Hisey followed her performances up with another shutout against the Buffs.
Player of the game goes to Hisey for not only her fourth shutout of the season but also handing Colorado its first shutout match since Oct. 3rd, 2021 against Washington Sate.
Volleyball
In its first of two games of the week, Arizona hosted No. 7 ranked Stanford at home but got swept three sets to none in a Friday night lights game.
Getting early points thanks to strong kills from Sofia Maldonado Diaz, the Wildcats soon found themselves coming from behind losing the first set 25-23 followed by losing the next two sets (22-25, 16-25).
Coming back for revenge on Sunday afternoon, the Wildcats turned the tables sweeping Cal and ending the match on a 7-1 scoring run.
Led by Jaelyn Hodge, Kamaile Hiapo, Emery Herman and Zyonna Fellows Arizona made quick work of the Golden Bears only allowing them to score 13 points en route to a 25-13 first set win. Despite keeping it close in the last two sets, the Wildcats did not let up beating Cal in a dominant fashion (25-23, 25-22).
Player of the week for volleyball is Hiapo for her leadership on the court in helping the Wildcats turn around its misfortunes.
