In another week of contests, volleyball and soccer had themselves well fought weekends that resulted in Arizona volleyball splitting its weekend and soccer coming away with a win. This week's campus roundup goes into each program's weekend and how they fared in their respective match ups.

Soccer

In its lone match of the week, Arizona (5-6-2, 2-4) hosted Colorado and got going early thanks to a 3rd minute goal from forward Nicole Dallin that gave the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead. Playing strong defense, Arizona was able to hold the Buffaloes scoreless throughout the rest of the first half before going up 2-0 after a goal from Olivia Briede. A strong defensive game ultimately led to the Wildcats securing the 2-0 victory. After winning Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week last week, goalie Hope Hisey followed her performances up with another shutout against the Buffs. Player of the game goes to Hisey for not only her fourth shutout of the season but also handing Colorado its first shutout match since Oct. 3rd, 2021 against Washington Sate.

Volleyball