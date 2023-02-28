Campus roundup: Arizona Women's basketball gets swept, softball wins three
While Arizona women's basketball winded down its regular season this weekend with two games against the Oregon schools. Meanwhile, softball stayed on the road heading to Arkansas to take part in the Razorback Invitational.
This week's campus roundup gives an inside look at how both sports fared in their respective contests over the weekend.
Women's Basketball
Starting off its final road trip and regular season, Arizona (21-8, 11-7 Pac-12) failed to extend its winning streak, falling to Oregon 73-59 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Thursday night.
Despite starting out the game strong and finishing the first quarter with a 19-18 lead, the Wildcats second and fourth quarter collapses were too much to overcome and ultimately led to the loss.
Led by forward Cate Reese, who had a team high 19 points with three rebounds, Arizona only shot 30% from the field while only shooting 21% from the 3-point line but outscored Oregon off the bench.
Despite winning the turnover battle, Arizona allowed Oregon to put on a shooting clinic with the Ducks shooting 47% from the field and 41% from the 3-point line.
In the team's second game against Oregon State, Arizona was unable to gain momentum back losing to the Beavers 78-70 but playing a much more competitive game.
Struggling in the first half that ended with the Wildcats being down 44-28, the team appeared to turn things around in the second half led by Madison Conner's 11 points but it was too little too late as Arizona's defense allowed two of Oregon State's starters to score over 20 points.
Other notables for the Wildcats include Esmery Martinez (16 points, 8 rebounds), Lauren Fields (9 points, 4 rebounds) and Shaina Pellington (9 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals).
With the regular season now over, the Wildcats will now head off to Vegas in an attempt to bring home a Pac-12 conference title in the conference tournament that begins on March 1st with UA's first game on Thursday. Arizona's first opponent will be the winner of the UCLA-ASU game with a tip-time of 1 p.m. (MST).
Softball
As Arizona continued its long road trip going to Arkansas. the Wildcats (10-5) played in the Razorback Invitational where they went 3-2 against No. 7 Arkansas and Drake.
After starting off the tournament with a 3-2 loss against the Razorbacks, Arizona returned a couple hours later to defeat No. 7 ranked Arkansas 5-2 team before getting its second win in-a-row against Drake 9-3 followed by another 2-1 loss to Arkansas.
Luckily for Arizona, the team was able to cap off the weekend with its second win against Drake, securing the 9-1 victory in five innings.
Offensively, the Wildcats got strong weekends from pitcher Devyn Netz who, in addition to pitching in four of the five games, knocked in four home runs, 10 RBIs and was a major force behind Arizona's offensive explosions during the victories.
The Wildcats will return home for a game against CSU Bakersfield on March 1st before welcoming Nebraska, Weber State and Cal State-Northridge for the Hillenbrand Invitational.
GOAZCATS.com Staff writer Troy Hutchison contributed to this report.
