The position group that will have the most attention the next couple weeks as Arizona works through training camp will be the quarterback unit. The Wildcats enter their first season under new head coach Jedd Fisch without a starting signal caller.

Will Plummer is heading into his second season with the team after stepping in for former starter Grant Gunnell as a freshman last year. The other two players who will battle Plummer are newcomers. Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz is a redshirt freshman who is an Arizona native that looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 224 pounds.

South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud is the most experienced member of the group as a graduate transfer who has thrown for 21 touchdowns and close to 2,800 yards in his career.

One of those players will be Arizona's starting quarterback when the Wildcats open the season against BYU a month from now in Las Vegas.

Who it will be will be decided over the next several weeks.

Fisch said Wednesday during the team's media day that each of the three quarterbacks will receive a third of the practice snaps for the first five days before his staff takes a step back to evaluate the performances up to that stage.

At that point the Wildcats could have a decision made. They might not.

Fisch and the coaches are not in a hurry to make the decision, but they also know how critical it is for the entire offense that someone is picked as soon as possible.

"There is no timeline, but at the same time it's a race," quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Jimmie Dougherty said Wednesday. "You'd like to have it sooner rather than later. You hope it declares itself, but you also don't want to rush the decision either.

"We're just gonna take each and every day one day at a time and see who can keep developing, and make sure that they give us the best chance to win on Saturdays in the fall."

Withholding the name of the starting quarterback is something most programs like to do to keep their opponent guessing. Arizona is actually in prime position to do such a thing considering BYU has no game film on a team Fisch has coached before. However, the UA head coach isn't about playing head games with the team's first opponent.

The choice will be known as soon as he and his staff have made a decision on the starting quarterback.