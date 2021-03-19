GOAZCATS - Cameron Corhen's big junior season translates to offers

Cameron Corhen's big junior season translates to offers
One prospect who is likely to move into the 2022 Rivals150 in the next update is Cameron Corhen out of Pope John Paul II in Plano (Tx.). The 6-foot-9, 210-pound post player has had a terrific junior season and has seen his stock take off in a huge way in the past couple months.
Corhen’s scholarship offer list now includes Arizona, Arizona State, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, SMU, Texas A&M, TCU and Virginia Tech. He’s also entertaining interest from Florida State, Georgia and USC, with offers potentially coming from each school very soon.
*****
MORE: De'Ante Green breaks down his top six
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arizona: “I like how they hustle and how they play defense. I also like the relationship I’m building with (assistant) coach (Jason) Terry.”
Florida: “It’s SEC basketball. I’ve been talking to (associate head) coach (Al) Pinkins. I haven’t talked to coach (Mike) White yet, but I’ve heard he’s a great coach. I look forward to getting to know him.”
Georgia: “My dad played there with Dominique Wilkins. I’ve talked to coach (Tom) Crean and (assistant) coach (Chad) Dollar. They haven’t offered yet. I like that my dad played there, but it’s an even playing field. They have to recruit me just like the other schools, and maybe harder now since they weren’t one of the early schools to offer.”
Oklahoma: “I like how they let their big guys shoot. That’d be a good fit for me. They let you drive it and put it on the floor.”
Texas A&M: “It’s really close to home. I have a teammate, Manny (Obaseki), who has been pushing me to go there. I’ve known him a long time. He’s recruiting me probably harder than the coaches.”
Virginia Tech: “I love them. They are recruiting me the hardest. (Assistant) coach (Chester) Frazier got my number from me on Twitter, and I haven’t stopped talking to him since that day. He talks to my parents all the time. I talk to Coach (Mike) Young a lot, too. I like the relationship we have. I also like how they play their big guys, moving them around the floor.”
*****
RIVALS’ REACTION
Corhen’s recruitment is still changing almost daily with all the scholarship offers coming in. But Virginia Tech, which offered back in August, is the school that stays on his mind the most because of how aggressive the coaching staff has been with him and the Hokies' style of play. He does remain open to all schools and really likes the other schools that have offered him as well. He’s looking forward to getting on the road for some visits to learn more about each school. Look for a decision to likely come after the travel season and before his senior season starts up.