Since offering him in early December, Arizona has been a consistent part of the recruiting process for three-star pass rusher Jaeden Moore. The athletic prospect from Central Valley Christian in Visalia, California made it out to Tucson for a visit earlier in the spring, and the Wildcats remain a big part of his recruitment.

Moore has been able to stack some notable offers throughout the process, and ahead of a busy summer he plans on focusing on his game before moving to the next stages of the process.

“Spring has been treating me great,” Moore said. “Time to recover, time to build. Working a lot on my game. I took some visits recently ... That's about everything new."

Moore visited Cal for its spring game a couple weekends ago and also made a stop by USC to watch the team in action. Washington is another school that has had him on campus this offseason.

The process is moving smoothly for the 6-foot-3 edge defender, and he's getting closer to reaching the next phase of his recruitment.

Moore has scheduled four of his five official visits, and the four destinations are all in the Pac-12 with three of them being schools he has seen before in person.