It’s been a busy spring and it’s about time for us to start thinking about an update to the 2020 and 2021 rankings. With that in mind, in this week’s edition of Bossi’s Best I’m taking a look at 12 players like 2020 guard Jaden Ivey who have boosted their stock and could be looking at big rankings climbs.

Recruitment: TCU offer, Michigan State and others taking notice.

Why he could rise: Of anybody on this list, Bufkin is the guy that I saw the least of but his talent jumped off the court at me. He's a slick driver, wields a good looking jumper and is a fine playmaker for others. When he grows into his body he's going to be very dangerous and he'll be an easy call to bump to four-star status and move into the rankings when we update 2021.



Recruitment: Alabama, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Texas A&M have all offered this spring.

Why he could rise: Gordon doesn't have crazy size or sick athleticism, though he's plenty fine in each of those areas. What stands out to me his no-nonsense attitude on the floor, motor and steady production. He's a high major big man all the way and a lock to break into the 2020 Rivals150, most likely as a four-star prospect.



Recruitment: Florida, Georgetown, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, NC State, Pittsburgh, Texas, Virginia Tech and Xavier have all offered since early April.

Why he could rise: The secret is starting to get out on Hall and after just cracking the 2020 Rivals150 in the winter he has moved up some thanks to players reclassifying. Pushing 6-foot-9 he has a pure jump shot, moves effortlessly around the perimeter with the ball and looks to have a very high ceiling. He's in position to contend for five-star status.



Recruitment: Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota (where his father played) Missouri, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia and others have offered.

Why he could rise: Like Hall above, Holmgren already got a bit of a bump thanks to class movement around him. But, when we do a full update the skilled seven-footer will be elevated to five-star status and he's going to get serious consideration for the national top 10 in 2021. Not only is he skilled and fluid, he's much tougher than anybody could reasonably expect somebody as skinny as he is to be.



Recruitment: Committed to Purdue.

Why he could rise: Give Matt Painter and his staff a ton of credit because they were wise to get Ivey done early. He has very good size for a point guard, is a dangerous jump shooter and has a slick handle. His body will develop nicely in a college weight room and he should be able to play both the point and shooting guard positions in college.



Recruitment: Arizona, Auburn, Cincinnati, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and TCU have all offered in the last two months.

Why he could rise: When you can shoot it from deep like "Puff" can, you are going to attract a crowd. It doesn't seem like he's missed a jump shot in the past few months and he's got some crafty offensive game to go along with hit. His older brother Cameron Johnson was a late bloomer who developed into a legitimate NBA prospect at UNC and little bro is way ahead at this point in his development.



Recruitment: Creighton, Cincinnati, Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri, Saint Louis (where his mother played), Stanford and Virginia Tech have all jumped in this spring.

Why he could rise: Kalkbrenner just recently moved into the 2020 Rivals150 when R.J. Hampton went to 2019 leaving an extra spot. His No. 139 spot is simply a place-holder for now and he'll be elevated to four-star status when we fully update. When you are seven feet tall, mobile, block shots like he does and have good hands, well your potential is through the roof. I won't be shocked if his stock goes up again during June and July.



Recruitment: Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Murray State, Ole Miss, SMU and TCU are among those giving chase.

Why he could rise: If there's one thing that college basketball has shown us over the past few years is that we need to throw conventional positional thinking to the wind and focus on production. Moore is a little undersized as a power forward but there's no denying his toughness, leadership and ability to find ways to score and rebound. He seems like a future team captain.



Recruitment: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, Memphis, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and others would love to have him.

Why he could rise: Murrell is as explosive as they come along the baseline and has a tremendous first step. He is able to punish defenders physically, finishes above the rim in traffic and competes on both ends. What he's done best, though, is hone his jump shooting from 15 to 23 feet.



Recruitment: Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and SMU have all offered.

Why he could rise: Currently unranked in the class of 2021, Obaseki should enter the rankings as a four-star prospect. I loved his explosive first step, the way he navigates a high ball screen and his ability to manufacture offense for himself or others in tight spaces. He's a little rough around the edges but scoring point guards like him aren't always easy to find.



Recruitment: So far, Tchikou's lone reported offer is from TCU.

Why he could rise: An energetic, long-armed and athletic big man from France, Tchikou brings some fire to the floor. He can run for days, tries to block and dunk everything he can and to say that he plays with personality and confidence is an understatement. He's got a lot of potential and has the look of a top-50 (at least) type prospect in 2021.

