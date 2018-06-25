Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-25 10:13:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Big-time Kevin Durant fan hears from UT's entire staff often

Dustin McComas • Orangebloods.com
@DMcComasOB
Director of Basketball Coverage

Each summer, new names emerge as high-major prospects that attract offers from some of college basketball’s biggest names. Jae’lyn Withers, a 2018 wing/forward from Huntersville, North Carolina, fa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}