ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- The state of Minnesota has no shortage of high level prospects and a majority of them took the floor at the Big 12 Classic at Cretin-Durham Hall. Top 25 sophomore Kendall Brown had his breakout performance and was one of several heavily recruited players taking the floor.



KENDALL BROWN ANNOUNCES HIS PRESENCE

Now the pressure is going to be on Kendall Brown to perform like this on a regular basis.The 6-foot-6 sophomore was oh-so-good in a breakout performance for East Ridge. If Brown goes on to be a big time player, his 26 point effort on Saturday night will be the game I look back to and say, "Yep, you could see this coming." What struck me the most is Brown's feel for the game, skill level and the pace at which he plays. He's a smooth ball handler who plays the point and shooting guard spots for his team and he's a versatile scorer. On top of that, he's a big time athlete who can defend. He knocked down threes, he got to the rim and he made impressive passes off the dribble in a complete outing.

Baylor, Creighton, Minnesota, Nebraska and St. Louis are among the teams who have offered early but he's got a chance to be recruited at the highest level.



SUGGS IS TAKING ANOTHER STEP

Just a week ago, Jalen Suggs was winning a state football title as the quarterback of Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy. Saturday, the best two-sport athlete in the class of 2020 played the part of a five-star point guard and he played it very well. It says a lot to me that Suggs could have taken some time off after his state title but instead chose to show up at basketball practice the first day he could. At 6-foot-4 with a solid build and good athleticism, he fits the part physically of a big time point guard but he performed like one too. Suggs found open teammates with slick dishes, he stroked smooth looking jump shots from deep and he defended at a high level. He looks more polished than ever and is very deserving of his lofty national ranking. There has been some talk that Suggs is going to shift his focus to basketball and that his football days are over. However, Suggs told me that he's not yet made a decision on focusing on hoops or continuing to play two sports. He does want to take some visits this winter and he's got a lot of schools in mind. Suggs told me that even though he knows it could be tough to get to them all this winter, he would like to see Arizona, Florida, Georgetown, Gonzaga, Kansas, Tennessee, West Virginia and a few more if he can.



BATTLE OF TOP 50 FORWARDS LIVES UP TO BILLING

In an afternoon game, top 50 junior big men Dawson Garcia and Dain Dainja offered contrasting styles, but both of these guys have games that are built on skill first. A 6-foot-8 big man with a big and strong body, Dainja's Park Center team got the win over Garcia's Prior Lake squad, but they each impressed. Texas head coach Shaka Smart was on hand to see Garcia -- who visited Texas officially earlier in the fall -- and he impressed with 31 points and 12 rebounds. A smooth athlete who can handle the ball and shoot from deep, Garcia also showed off impressive instincts around the rim and though he's slender, his body is the kind that can carry more muscle pretty easily. He also took an official visit to Baylor but said he's in no hurry to make a decision. Dainja is much stronger and more of a ball handler and playmaker for others. He almost plays as a point center at times and he is a good jump shooter who has to be accounted for out to the three point line. Dainja has as good a pair of hands as there are in the country. He had some foul trouble and sometimes tries to hit the home run when a single will do, but he made some key plays late while finishing with 17. He said he saw Baylor, Illinois, Minnesota and Northwestern during the summer.



NOTES FROM MINNESOTA