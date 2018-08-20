Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-20 11:29:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Berryhill looking to make an impact in his second season

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It felt like only a matter of time before redshirt freshman receiver Stanley Berryhill would earn himself a scholarship. The local standout, who played at Mountain View High School in Marana before...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}