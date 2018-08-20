Berryhill looking to make an impact in his second season
It felt like only a matter of time before redshirt freshman receiver Stanley Berryhill would earn himself a scholarship. The local standout, who played at Mountain View High School in Marana before...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news