BW: It’s all about what the Badgers have done on the defensive end of the floor and finishing around the rim. Wisconsin has always been a program that prides itself on being fundamentally sound defensively, taking care of the ball, diving on the floor for loose balls, etc. That was absent early, especially against Tennessee and Providence.

The Vols averaged 1.19 points per possession by relentlessly attacking the low block with a bevy of players. Tennessee finished 17-for-23 at the rim and shot 55.6 percent in the first half with those easy looks to build a double-digit lead and held on to it because Wisconsin fouled too much (19-for-23 for UT from the line).

Providence was Wisconsin first true road game and it was a disaster. Providence crashed the rim and drew fouls (23) that resulted in free throws (27). The Friars – shooting just 29.6 percent as a team from the perimeter through two games – took advantage of open looks generated by slow rotations and missed assignments to go 6-for-10 from the perimeter in the first half.

Basically, it was a shopping list of problems defensively: not defending ball screens properly, poor rotations, missed defensive rebounding, sloppy fouls, losing defensive assignments, not funneling players to the help defense, and failing to stop dribble penetration on straight-line drives.

Since that embarrassment in Providence (trailing by as many as 25 points to a team picked seventh in the Big East), Wisconsin has returned to form. The Badgers held Virginia to .788 points per possession and 48 points, held Marquette to 1.0 ppp and 64 points, and beat Michigan State on the road with 1.034 points and 57 points.

The Badgers returned 92 percent of their scoring from last year’s team but that didn’t prevent the Badgers from going 16-for-30 around the rim against Tennessee and seeing forward Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl be just as poor at Providence, leading to both being called out publicly by head coach Greg Gard. Both players have turned a corner in that department over the last several weeks.

UW added some key pieces in the offseason wing A.J. Storr from St. John’s and freshman guard John Blackwell. Storr leads the team in scoring and Blackwell has been a catalyst off the bench. The added dynamic of those two has taken more pressure off the offense and opened more things at the rim.

UW is one of only two Big Ten teams having four players averaging 10.8 points per game and had six different players lead them in scoring in a game, which shows that the Badgers have a lot of pieces playing well that defenses must account for.