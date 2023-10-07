Well, not the impact I expected, certainly. The thing is, I haven't spotted anything that Singer isn't doing well, except perhaps not getting as open as often as other receivers. That's more presumption than anything, without going back and looking at all his routes. The simple reality is USC has arguably the deepest WR corps in the country this year and they've shown a commitment to keeping seven receivers involved in the gameplan. Singer has almost felt like a luxury for the Trojans so far. He has hauled in 12 of his 15 targets with no drops for 157 yards and 3 touchdowns. But Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington have emerged as the Trojans' top targets with Mario Williams and Zachariah Branch (when healthy) right behind them. That said, there is no true No. 1 WR and it certainly wouldn't surprise at any point to see Singer deliver a big game. But I don't think he'll come close to his overall stat line from last season, and more to the point, I don't think any Trojans WR will.