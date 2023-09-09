News More News
Behind enemy lines: Arizona vs. Mississippi State

Jonah Savaiinaea might be moving back to right guard for the game.
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

With Arizona getting ready for its first road game of the season against Mississippi State, GOAZCATS.com took the time to reach out to BulldogBlitz.com to ask six burning questions about the Bulldogs and how things have changed for their program since last season's matchup.

Our Troy Hutchison talked to BulldogBlitz.com's staff writer Jack Byers about the upcoming game to get his thoughts on the program and what he sees as the keys to the game.

What difference do you see in the offense now that Zach Arnett is the head coach?  

Byers - Arnett opted to ditch the Air Raid when he brought in former Appalachian State OC Kevin Barbay to run a more balanced offense. In the Air Raid, the Bulldogs used short and intermediate passes to work their way up the field, but Barbay wants to run the football to set up play action.

The addition of a tight end is a big change and we’ve seen them mostly being used as blockers so far. What remains the same is that the offense is run entirely out of the shotgun, so Will Rogers isn’t being asked to learn to snap under center like many thought when Barbay was hired.

