While it has taken some time for Arizona to build its 2020 recruiting class, getting it right is always going to be the priority for any program and the Wildcats believe they are getting it right at this stage. Sean Miller's team took another step in the right direction in building the roster for next season as French power forward Daniel Batcho became the latest member of the Wildcats' 2020 class on Thursday.

The Paris native signed with the program adding to the recent string of international recruits to pick Arizona. Batcho is considered to be the top European big man to sign with a college program this year and he joins recently signed Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa, who is considered to be the top player at his position from Europe to take the college route. Both players will be joined by Canadian incoming freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin who signed with UA last week after committing in the winter.

Batcho had to work his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in 2018 that kept him out for the following season, but he performed well at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament Belgrade earlier this year where he eventually took home the MV award of that event.

The 6-foot-10 recruit played against professionals as part of an academy team in his native country this season leaving him the opportunity to play professionally in France had he not opted to sign with the Wildcats.

Creighton is one program that had prioritized Batcho and he had planned to visit the school ahead of the recruiting dead period as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Arizona State, Miami and Virginia Tech were some of the other programs pursuing the French big man as well.

While most fans tend to think of European post players as the type of players who prefer to work from the perimeter such as former UA standout Lauri Markkanen, Batcho is at his best when he's around the basket and able to collect rebounds and make plays at the rim. He will add to UA's presence inside and give Miller and his staff another option at either power forward or center to go with Jordan Brown, Ira Lee and Christian Koloko in the front court.

The Wildcats now have two more scholarship openings on the roster after Batcho's decision with four-star shooting guard Kerwin Walton set to announce his plans this weekend. UA also just offered three-star Turkish forward Tibet Gorener this week as the program continues to look for options to fill out the roster for the 2020-21 season.

