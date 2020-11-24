GOAZCATS - Basketball notes: Terrell Brown wins gold jersey, Pac-12 schedule released

Arizona will not open the season Wednesday as expected after its game with Northern Arizona was forced into a cancellation. However, the news has not stopped for the Wildcats as they now turn their attention to a Friday game against Grambling State. Tuesday the program announced the recipient of the final gold practice jersey of the preseason while the Pac-12 finalized the remaining dates for the conference schedule.

Terrell Brown wins final gold jersey before season opener

For the second time in as many weeks Arizona's gold practice jersey was earned by a guard as Terrell Brown will wear the jersey this week. The first three weeks the honor had been given to a big man with redshirt sophomore power forward Jordan Brown winning it twice followed by sophomore center Christian Koloko for the third week of practice. Last week transfer guard James Akinjo snagged it away from the front court players. Three of the four players who have earned the gold jersey, which is given to the top performer in a variety of categories throughout the practice week, have not yet suited up for the Wildcats in a game. Jordan Brown arrived to UA last fall as a transfer from Nevada while Akinjo joined the program in the winter after starting out last season at Georgetown. Terrell Brown is brand new to the team this year after he spent last season at Seattle University where he became one of the top 20 scorers in all of college basketball. The godson of UA assistant coach Jason Terry, Brown found his way to UA this offseason as he looked for an opportunity to grow his star power with the hopes of playing at the next level. The senior has suddenly become an important piece of the team with freshman guard Kerr Kriisa not yet cleared to play for the Wildcats. Brown has the skill set to contribute both as a scorer and facilitator within the team's three-guard lineup this season. "I don't care what conference you play in, if you scored 21 points per game and you shoot the percentage from two that he shot, free-throw attempts that he shot we're really excited to have Terrell," UA head coach Sean Miller previously said about the Seattle U transfer. "You could play in that third guard, second guard or a point guard, but he's older, he's physical and I think that he'll help." Brown averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season.

Pac-12 releases remaining schedule dates

We previously knew which teams Arizona would be playing during each particular week this season, but the Pac-12 had not made the dates for every game available until Tuesday. The Wildcats will play two conference games before Christmas with Colorado coming to McKale Center Dec. 2 before UA makes the trek to Stanford for its lone road game of the early portion of the season on Dec. 19. The Pac-12 released Tuesday that Arizona's third conference game will come New Year's Eve on the road against Washington. UA will visit Washington State two days later before the Wildcats host the USC and UCLA the following week on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9, respectively. UA is set to play Thursday and Saturday each week once the final 18 games of conference play begin. The Wildcats will wrap up their regular season against Arizona State at home on March 6. It will be the final game of a three-game stretch at home that will also bring the Washington schools to McKale Center the week before. The NCAA is allowing teams to play 27 games during the regular season this year, but the Wildcats have already had to cancel their first contest of the season and it is unclear if the game with NAU will be made up later this year. The Pac-12 made the decision prior to the current COVID-19 pandemic to move to a 20-game league schedule giving each team 10 games on the road and at home. The conference decided to stick with that plan once the determination was made to move forward this fall. UA's complete 2020-21 schedule (home games in bold) 11/27 – vs Grambling State 11/29 – vs UTEP 12/2 – vs Colorado 12/5 – vs Northern Colorado 12/9 – Cal State Bakersfield 12/16 – vs Cal Baptist 12/19 – at Stanford 12/22 – vs Montana 12/31 – at Washington 1/2 – at Washington State 1/7 – vs USC 1/9 – vs UCLA 1/14 – at Oregon State 1/16 – at Oregon 1/21 – at Arizona State 1/28 – vs Stanford 1/30 – vs Cal 2/4 – at Utah 2/6 – at Colorado 2/11 – vs Oregon State 2/13 – vs Oregon 2/18 – at UCLA 2/20 – at USC 2/25 – vs Washington State 2/27 – vs Washington 3/6 – vs Arizona State