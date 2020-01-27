Basketball notes: Latest on Arizona's movement in the latest rankings
Monday means it is time for rankings changes and movement among the top teams in the country. This week it also means an update to the Rivals150 rankings that feature a handful of Arizona targets.
Here is a rundown of the latest news regarding Wildcats basketball – both on the men's side and the women's side.
Sean Miller's Wildcats fall out of the AP Top 25 once again
Arizona has been ranked for most of the season, but losses in the Pac-12 portion of the season have impacted that. The Wildcats (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12) have lost all three of their conference road games so far and each time voters have decided it best to keep UA out of the Associated Press Top 25.
Sean Miller's team dropped out after its losses to Oregon and Oregon State a few weeks ago and after losing to Arizona State over the weekend the Wildcats have dropped out once again. UA is no longer ranked after moving up to No. 22 last week because of its sweep of the Mountain schools at home.
The Wildcats remain winless on the road at this point with two more opportunities to break out of that slump this week when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to face Washington and Washington State.
One positive for UA is that it didn't fall far out of the rankings so a good week in Washington could easily move the team back into the rankings. UA received 55 votes in Monday's poll to finish just behind Creighton as the first two teams on the outside of the top 25.
As the Wildcats continue to move around in the AP's rankings, the NCAA's NET rankings have continued to keep Arizona high on the list. UA moved inside the top 10 for a short time and even after Saturday's loss the team is at No. 10 heading into the new week.
UA women's team reaches highest ranking of the season
Once Adia Barnes' Arizona squad moved into the rankings it has generally remained within a few spots of where it began. The Wildcats have spent most of its time at the No. 18 spot this season, but it had been difficult to move higher than that. Friday night in front of over 10,000 fans at McKale Center the Wildcats knocked off previous-No. 16 team Arizona State and finally the team was able to break through and inch closer to the top 15.
The 59-53 win over the Sun Devils helped Arizona (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) move to the No. 16-spot when the new rankings were released Monday giving UA its highest ranking of the season.
Arizona is one of six teams ranked in the top 25 this week along with Oregon (No. 3), Stanford (No. 6), UCLA (No. 8), Oregon State (No. 10) and ASU (No. 19).
Terry falls in latest Rivals150 update
The new Rivals150 rankings for the 2020 class were revealed Monday and unfortunately for Arizona one of the most notable drops in the group came for the Wildcats' lone fall signee. In-state guard Dalen Terry dropped 15 spots to No. 46 on the updated list as he continues to make his way through the final season of his high school career. Hillcrest Prep has had some ups and downs this year with a coaching change thrown into the mix after a rough start.
The versatile guard could end up playing an important role for the Wildcats next season considering UA is expected to lose three of its four freshmen on this season's roster to the NBA. Capable of playing the point guard position as well as either wing spot, Terry has the type of game that UA's staff is looking for in its guards.
"It doesn't really matter to me or us where he's rated," Miller said last week when asked about Terry's chances of becoming a McDonald's All-American. "We believe in him as a player. We've watched him very closely.
"We've seen him play against not only tremendous competition in the spring and summer on that circuit, but also with his own high school team. He's a great competitor. He does it on defense and on offense. You could play him at a number of different places on the court, but he's a great passer. A fun guy to play with and we're really excited to have him."
In addition to Terry, who is already signed, and unsigned but committed wing Benedict Mathurin, the Wildcats also have their eyes on a few other prospects listed on the Rivals150 including five-star wing Ziaire Williams who has already taken an official visit to Arizona.
The Sierra Canyon High School star only became eligible a month ago, but he has picked up where he left off since transferring in to the star-studded California school. He stayed put at No. 6 on the latest list and he remains UA's biggest target in the class. California guard Jaylen Clark is someone else Arizona has continued to monitor and recruit. He was a travel ball teammate of Terry's with the Compton Magic program in recent years and he is another option on the wing for UA.
Clark moved down one spot to No. 64 in the updated rankings Monday.
Another recruit Arizona is pursuing who has ties to the program is Minnesota-based shooting guard Kerwin Walton who the Wildcats recently went out to watch play. He was high school teammates with star UA freshman forward Zeke Nnaji and has already visited UA on an official trip. Walton stayed put at No. 86 on the list this time around.