Monday means it is time for rankings changes and movement among the top teams in the country. This week it also means an update to the Rivals150 rankings that feature a handful of Arizona targets. Here is a rundown of the latest news regarding Wildcats basketball – both on the men's side and the women's side.

Sean Miller's Wildcats fall out of the AP Top 25 once again

Arizona has been ranked for most of the season, but losses in the Pac-12 portion of the season have impacted that. The Wildcats (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12) have lost all three of their conference road games so far and each time voters have decided it best to keep UA out of the Associated Press Top 25. Sean Miller's team dropped out after its losses to Oregon and Oregon State a few weeks ago and after losing to Arizona State over the weekend the Wildcats have dropped out once again. UA is no longer ranked after moving up to No. 22 last week because of its sweep of the Mountain schools at home. The Wildcats remain winless on the road at this point with two more opportunities to break out of that slump this week when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to face Washington and Washington State. One positive for UA is that it didn't fall far out of the rankings so a good week in Washington could easily move the team back into the rankings. UA received 55 votes in Monday's poll to finish just behind Creighton as the first two teams on the outside of the top 25. As the Wildcats continue to move around in the AP's rankings, the NCAA's NET rankings have continued to keep Arizona high on the list. UA moved inside the top 10 for a short time and even after Saturday's loss the team is at No. 10 heading into the new week.

UA women's team reaches highest ranking of the season

Once Adia Barnes' Arizona squad moved into the rankings it has generally remained within a few spots of where it began. The Wildcats have spent most of its time at the No. 18 spot this season, but it had been difficult to move higher than that. Friday night in front of over 10,000 fans at McKale Center the Wildcats knocked off previous-No. 16 team Arizona State and finally the team was able to break through and inch closer to the top 15. The 59-53 win over the Sun Devils helped Arizona (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) move to the No. 16-spot when the new rankings were released Monday giving UA its highest ranking of the season. Arizona is one of six teams ranked in the top 25 this week along with Oregon (No. 3), Stanford (No. 6), UCLA (No. 8), Oregon State (No. 10) and ASU (No. 19).

Terry falls in latest Rivals150 update