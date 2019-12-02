Arizona locked up another perfect week when it took down Pepperdine, Penn and Wake Forest to win the Wooden Legacy event in Anaheim over the holiday weekend. The Wildcats are now 9-0 as they prepare for their most difficult challenge of the season set to take place this Saturday when Arizona plays its first true road game of the season against Baylor in Waco, Texas. It will begin an important stretch of games for Sean Miller's team as UA will face Gonzaga in less than two weeks before heading to San Francisco to face St. John's in the final nonconference game of the season. Before all that can take place, Monday was a positive day for the Wildcats to celebrate some of their success during the three-game run in Anaheim as UA moved up in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll and had one of its players win a conference award.

Wildcats leapfrog Oregon, move up two spots in AP poll

Finishing the week 3-0 in Anaheim helped Arizona continue an upward trend in the latest AP Top 25 poll rankings. The Wildcats have been continuing to climb all season and with more of the teams at the top of the list going down UA has been able to inch closer to the top 10. Monday, Arizona reached its highest point of the season moving up two spots to No. 12 allowing the Wildcats to jump over Oregon in the process. The Ducks dropped two games in the Bahamas last week during the Battle 4 Atlantis event that Arizona had its own struggles in a couple seasons ago. Oregon's two losses were to Gonzaga and North Carolina, however, so the Pac-12 team dropped just a couple spots to No. 13. That move means UA is now the top ranked team in the league with some important games coming up before the start of Pac-12 play. The Baylor game will be the first one that comes against a top-25 opponent for UA as the Bears check in at No. 18 this week after moving up one spot. Meanwhile, the Dec. 14 meeting with Gonzaga will be a matchup of two teams inside the top 12 if things remain the same as the Bulldogs are ranked No. 9 entering the week. There are four Pac-12 teams overall in the top 25 with undefeated Colorado sitting at No. 20 and Washington (5-1) at No. 22.

Mannion earns Arizona's third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award