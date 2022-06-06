BASEBALL: Resilient Arizona squad scores big comeback win over No. 6 Miami

“I’ll repeat what Dan [catcher Daniel Susac] said. I think the biggest thing you can do as a hitter in that situation with a guy who is that good and throws that hard is just try and hit something hard the other way, not try to do too much, take a deep breath,” O’Tremba said about that final game clinching at-bat. “I think that was the biggest thing I told myself was if I give us a chance by putting the ball in play then we got Nik [McClaughry] on second and hopefully at least a run so I think just staying on top and not trying to do too much was the goal there.”

Despite the power display from Bingham and Bullard, Arizona (39-24) saw itself down 3-2 going into the ninth inning but were able to win the game thanks to a two-RBI double from outfielder Tanner O’Tremba who came in clutch with two outs in the top of the ninth with the season on the line.

With home runs continuing to be the them of the day for the Cats, they scored two of their four runs off of home runs courtesy of Mac Bingham and Tony Bullard.

With the quick turnarounds of tournament baseball, teams need to be ready for anything and the Arizona definitely received that message coming out after a morning game Sunday. The Willdcats pulled off a stunner Sunday night winning their second game of the day, 4-3, against No. 6 Miami to advance to the regional finals in Coral Gables

O’Tremba’s double was his only hit of the game as the right fielder was 0-for-3 with a strikeout previous to that at-bat. His double was his second one of the day after hitting one in the morning game against Canisius.

Offensively as a whole, the Cats collected nine hits including those two home runs and were led by Susac, McClaughry and third baseman Tony Bullard who all had two hits each.

Having two games in one day and having to fight off elimination both times, it was easy to see why the bats had a little extra juice in them.

“I think they did a great job,” Susac said. “I’d say especially towards the end there was no quit at any point. I think we did a really good job of supporting others. When Nik was coming up there with two outs I just basically said to him, ‘Why not?’ And he hit the ball and I was like, ‘Oh it’s a double.’ And the guy made a great play but Nik did a great job we got a guy on first, hit by pitch and then Tanner got both of them in and I’d say the dugout was probably the loudest it’s been in the ninth inning all year.”

On the mound, Arizona got a stellar performance from starting pitcher Dawson Netz who gave them four innings of one run ball with three strikeouts and a pair of walks. Netz’s only run allowed came on a home run by the Gators (40-20) in the very first inning, which was also the only hit he gave up all game.

Right-handed pitcher Anthony Susac struggled in relief for Netz while giving up a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to put the Cats behind 3-1. However, the rest of the bullpen was effective as left-handed pitcher Javyn Pimental gave the team two shutout innings and right-handed pitcher Trevor Long threw an effective inning.

Right-handed pitcher Quinn Flanagan also picked up his second save of the tournament and his second of the day.

“Yeah I think the whole time I felt under control,” Flanagan said. “Obviously the first couple batters didn’t really show that but just kind of being able to adjust you know after that wild pitch kind of settled myself down. The mound visit did a great job of doing that as well.”

For fighting off elimination and winning their last two win-or-go home games, the Cats will be rewarded with a rematch against Ole Miss. They will face the Rebels (34-22) in the regional final with the winner will moving to the super regional for a chance to qualify for the College World Series in Omaha.

UA lost to Ole Miss in the opening game of the Coral Gables Regional, so the Wildcats will need to win twice on Monday to advance.

First pitch for the first game is set for 10 a.m. (MST) with the game streaming on ESPN+.