BASEBALL: One-run loss to Stanford eliminates Arizona in Pac-12 Tournament

Team home run leader Chase Davis left the game after the first inning with a shoulder injury after colliding with the left-field wall, but the Wildcats (37-23) still put up a fight and eventually cut their deficit to one run in the ninth inning.

After beating Arizona State in an elimination game Friday and advancing to the semifinal, the No. 5-seed Arizona saw its Pac-12 Tournament run come to an end with a 5-4 loss to top-seeded Stanford on Saturday.

Starting pitcher Anthony Susac (4-3) failed to capitalize on his opportunity to lead the team to victory only managing to pitch two innings in the loss. The freshman struggled to find the strike zone early, walking four batters, and ultimately allowed three runs before being replaced in the third inning without recording an out.

The only hit Susac gave up was a home run in the bottom of the third inning by Stanford first baseman Graham Carter to left center field that allowed the Cardinal (40-14) to regain a lead, 3-2, that it would never relinquish.

Offensively, the Cats had more hits than Stanford with catcher Daniel Susac leading the way going 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the third inning. Seven out of the nine players in the lineup had at least one hit, but the Wildcats were not able to bring players across the plate for most of the game.

UA’s offense was held scoreless in seven of the nine innings Saturday.

Other notable hitters for the Cats included designated hitter Tommy Splaine and first baseman Noah Turley, who went 1-for-4 and 1-for-3, respectively, with each of them recording an RBI.

The Wildcats scoreed two runs for the first time since their half of the third inning when they also had their only lead of the game. Arizona saw Turley reach base with a leadoff base hit allowing Splaine to drive in the run with a triple on a hard-hit ball to left. With Splaine on third, center fielder Mac Bingham successfully hit a sacrifice fly bringing in Splaine from third base cutting down the deficit to one run.

Bullpen games have become common for the Cats, and it was another strong game for that group. The relief arms were effective in six innings of work with left-handed pitcher Javyn Pimental throwing two innings and striking out a team-high four batters while only giving up three hits and an unearned run.

After left-handed pitcher Holden Christian got Arizona out of the the fifth inning, right-handed pitcher Chris Barraza finished out the final three innings for the Wildcats. He allowed one run and two hits during his time on the mound facing 11 batters.

Despite losing and being eliminated from the Pac-12 tournament, Arizona is expected to be one of the 64 teams selected for the NCAA Tournament and will wait for the selection show on Monday morning at 9 a.m. MST to see where they are seeded and who they will face in the regionals.