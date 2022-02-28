BASEBALL: Four-game weekend sweep of Milwaukee helps No. 11 Arizona regroup

“The one thing about today that was a little bit bothersome was all the errors we made are plays that we make easily. … These are ones we can control and we need to do better at.”

“A lot,” he said after Sunday’s game. “An error is a runner getting on base when it should have been an out. So there in itself you’re gonna give the team at least four outs. Now you change your defense because you have to hold a runner on, you open up holes. So they’re huge.

Arizona finished with three errors in the game. How much does head coach Chip Hale believe that affected his pitchers Sunday?

After strong outings by Arizona pitchers Garrett Irvin , TJ Nichols and Anthony Susac over the first three games, the Wildcats tabbed Dawson Netz to start the series finale. Netz gave up six runs over 3.1 innings pitched, however only two of the runs were earned.

Eventually, the Wildcats (7-1) regrouped and finished with seven shutout innings then used a four-run fourth inning to earn an 8-6 victory over the Panthers (3-4).

In front of a crowd of 2,386 fans, the Wildcats started off the game slowly allowing Milwaukee to score six runs in the first two innings of the game. Arizona only gave up five total runs in the first three games combined of this series.

After taking the first three games in the series, No. 11 Arizona wrapped up its four-game weekend series against Milwaukee with a win at Hi Corbett Field on Sunday morning.

After losing their home opener, the Wildcats have bounced back in a big way and were able to dominate their first weekend series. Arizona outscored Milwaukee, 40-11, in the four games last week with the Panther’s best day coming in the final game of the series.

Hale pushed his team to be aggressive on the base paths throughout the four-game series, and that led to the Wildcats being caught in rundowns between third base and home on three occasions against the Panthers (3-4). Even though Arizona wasn’t fortunate in those situations, the UA head coach wasn’t disappointed in the approach.

“We had one contact play today,” he said. “It’s my call. … today was a good one because we hit the ball where the guy dove for it. So I’ll take our chances anytime on that.”

Arizona outfielder Tanner O’Tremba shined in the series going 8 of 17 at the plate including three-hit performances in the Thursday and Sunday games.

“I think when we came back from the break and [Tanner] was healthy, he started doing what he’s been doing in the preseason,” Hale said. “In the early-February intrasquad game we had, he was just lacing the ball. So, we did expect it.”

O’Tremba, who won the Pac-12 Player of the Week award last Monday, already has almost as many hits (16) and RBIs (12) as he did all last season. He finished the 2021 season with 18 hits and 14 RBIs.

“I think in baseball you try not to get too high, try not to get too low,” the Arizona junior said. “It’s great to start the season off well, but it is a marathon not a sprint. It is a long season and it is awesome to be able to help the team and support the team in the beginning and hopefully I can do that throughout the season."

The Wildcats bullpen held down the fort throughout weekend as well giving the team over five solid innings of work in the final game of the series. The group only allowed one hit Sunday and accounted for five strikeouts to just one walk. Josh Randall pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of Netz, and he didn’t allow a hit or walk in his time on the mound. He struck out one of the five batters he faced.

“The bullpen was amazing,” O’Tremba said. “[Randall] came in and set the tone for I think the entire game. When he came in, it was almost like everything just shifted and we were in control. Just felt really good and he looked settled in.”

The Wildcats will have Monday off before playing at home again on Tuesday night when they take on Dixie State. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.