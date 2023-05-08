“It's just the leaders,” said second baseman Mason White whose RBI double tied the game setting up the game winner from Casagrande. “I mean, (Nik) McClaughry making that play just kind of gave the whole team a spark. Last weekend in Oregon State, it was just such a crazy atmosphere. Coming home against a nonconference team, I think our team is trying to ride the wave and you can’t really ride the wave, just have to play the same every single time.”

The Wildcats (25-20) had lost five of their previous six games entering Sunday before earning the series-clinching win.

Arizona earned the series win over Air Force on Sunday with an 11-10 victory on a walk-off sac fly by Tyler Casagrande to score Mason White in a late-season nonconference matchup at Hi Corbett Field.

In the fourth inning, Air Force loaded the bases with one out and was able to score a runner from third on a wild pitch to tie the game, 3-3. Two batters later, Sam Kulasingam hit a three-run home run to deep left field as Air Force took the lead, 6-3.

Air Force (23-26) responded in the next inning with multiple batters on base and were able to score two runs to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

First baseman Kiko Romero knocked in a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning to give the Wildcats an early 2-0 lead. Romero scored on a White single through the right side after advancing on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Right-handed pitcher Aiden May took the mound for the Wildcats and had a rough outing, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits in just over three innings pitched. The Wildcats trailed 7-3 when he left the game.

Arizona struggled to get the inning-ending out and opted for a pitching change after another RBI single to right field pushed the Air Force lead to 7-3. Eric Orloff would take the mound over for May with two outs and a batter on first base.

The Wildcats began to battle back in the fifth as left fielder Chase Davis got things started with a leadoff double and would later score on an Emilio Corona single. Tony Bullard homered to left field to bring the Wildcats within a run, trailing the game 7-6.

The Wildcats continued to battle from behind, entering the ninth inning trailing 10-9 with Chris Barraza coming in to pitch for Dawson Netz. Netz and Barraza held Air Force scoreless during their time on the mound in the eighth and ninth innings as Arizona tried to mount a comeback.

“They kind of worked themselves into a little bit of trouble and got out of it,” head coach Chip Hale said. “So that's huge. It's huge and just the confidence to do that. Like I said, that's a good contact hitting team. You know, they showed that all three games.”

Corona got on base in the bottom of the ninth inning with a one-out double to center field, and White knocked him to score the game tying run. Garen Caulfield then reached on an infield single to load the bases after Bullard was intentionally walked.

With the bases loaded and one out, pinch hitter Casagrande lifted a sac fly to left field, scoring Mason White as the Wildcats walked it off 11-10 to secure the series win.

“Just like the first pitch that is anywhere near the strike zone just put it in play with the infield in,” said Casagrande “It would have been pretty hard to not get that run in, especially off a pitcher throwing 85, 86.”

Arizona got the weekend started with a 16-4 win over Air Force as the bats were hot on Friday night. The Wildcats had five batters with at least three hits on the night, led by Romero who went 4 for 5 and had 6 RBIs.

The series was tied up the next night as Air Force shut out Arizona 5-0, and the Wildcats could muster up only two hits in the game.

Arizona will now look ahead to a matchup hosting Nevada at Hi Corbett Field on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.