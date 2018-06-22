CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No one has used the month of June to better his college recruitment or national standing more than Kai Jones. The native of the Bahamas has had a busy few weeks, and he recently discussed his ascension, tutelage alongside UNC-bound Nassir Little and the recent surge in his recruitment.

“The last few weeks have been very busy. I have been traveling a lot. I played in the NBA Global Camp in Treviso, Italy, and then I flew back to the Bahamas for a couple of days and then I found out I was invited to the NBPA Camp,” he said. “It has been hectic, fun and a lot of traveling. I lost a lot of sleep, but it has been fun.”

Offers from Buffalo, Bethune-Cookman and Dayton and VCU rattled in a year ago but his time on the international platform has brought in newer ones from Louisville, Illinois, Arizona, Texas, Baylor, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Ole Miss and Iowa State, he told Rivals.com.

Playing alongside second-ranked senior Nassir Little and Rivals150 junior CJ Walker at Orlando Christian Prep this past year, Jones discussed what it was like competing with the two.

“The practices were very intense. It was great learning from those guys and practicing against those guys. They are the best teammates that I have ever had, and they made me better every day,” Jones said. “Nas (Nassir Little) was always talking to me and helping me getting through any of the struggles or issues that I was going through and giving me good advice. CJ (Walker), we go at it every day and it was good competition every time.”

Graduating this spring and a member of the 2018 class, many schools would love to add Jones to their program for the upcoming season. But he has a bigger plan in place.

“I am definitely going to do the prep year,” he said. “I feel like if I want to get used to dominating at my level I still need a lot to improve before I get to college and I just want to work on my weaknesses and get better, get stronger, become more consistent and get used to playing at this level that I am at right now before I get to the next level.”