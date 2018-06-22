Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-22 11:14:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Ayton's big night caps brief, but impressive Arizona career

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Sean Miller said it a month ago. There was no other choice for the Phoenix Suns to make. The NBA franchise right in Arizona had to take the player who now calls Phoenix home and played his only col...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}