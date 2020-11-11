 GOAZCATS - Arizona Zoom session: Jay Johnson introduces UA's 2021 class (11.11.20)
Arizona Zoom session: Jay Johnson introduces UA's 2021 class (11.11.20)

Jay Johnson discusses Arizona's 2021 signing class

Jay Johnson talks recruiting, fall ball and more

