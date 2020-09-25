GOAZCATS - Arizona Zoom session: Head coach Adia Barnes (9.25.20)

Arizona Zoom session: Head coach Adia Barnes (9.25.20)
RELATED: Pac-12 CEO Group approves return of football, men's and women's basketball this fall
RELATED: Arizona's leaders discuss Pac-12's decision to restart competition this fall
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)