 GOAZCATS - Arizona Zoom session: Catcher Daniel Susac previews the upcoming CWS trip
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-15 16:28:52 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Arizona Zoom session: Catcher Daniel Susac previews the upcoming CWS trip

GOAZCATS.com
Staff

VIDEO: Head coach Jay Johnson previews Arizona's first CWS matchup

STORY: Arizona and Vanderbilt set to square off Saturday at the CWS

STORY: Arizona takes down Ole Miss to punch its ticket to Omaha

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona baseball fans because the Wildcats Own Omaha

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}