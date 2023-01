Monday morning, the latest women's basketball AP Poll was released and despite Arizona's 80-67 win over in-state rival ASU, the Wildcats remained at No. 19 in the polls. As a conference, the Pac-12 has five teams ranked in the Top 25.

During the Wildcats' win over ASU, Phoenix native Madison Conner led the charger scoring 16 points off the bench while knocking down two 3-point buckets. Conner finished with a (+/-) of 19 leading the team.