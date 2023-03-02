The Arizona women's basketball team entered the Pac-12 Tournament with little momentum after getting swept by the Oregon schools to end the regular season, and that carried into Las Vegas as the fourth-seeded Wildcats fell to No. 5 seed UCLA, 73-59, at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday.

"I want to give credit to UCLA," Arizona coach Adia Barnes said after her team's quarterfinals loss. "They played a really good game. I think they clearly wanted it more than we did. They fought a little bit harder and just made some plays that just really hurt us.

The Bruins entered Thursday afternoon with some momentum on their side after defeating Arizona State in overtime Wednesday night.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, UCLA found itself on a 9-0 run in the second quarter. Arizona (21-9) was able to weather the storm to cut the deficit to 33-31 by halftime despite being outrebounded 25-11 including 10 offensive boards for the Bruins.

"We knew coming into this game that UCLA was tremendous on the offensive rebounds and they are gritty and they fight and they're really good," Barnes said. "They're the top in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12. So that was our key to the game. The first, second, and third key to the game was box out and we couldn't do that. I think that was the biggest difference in the game."