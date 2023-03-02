Arizona women's basketball falls to UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals
The Arizona women's basketball team entered the Pac-12 Tournament with little momentum after getting swept by the Oregon schools to end the regular season, and that carried into Las Vegas as the fourth-seeded Wildcats fell to No. 5 seed UCLA, 73-59, at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday.
"I want to give credit to UCLA," Arizona coach Adia Barnes said after her team's quarterfinals loss. "They played a really good game. I think they clearly wanted it more than we did. They fought a little bit harder and just made some plays that just really hurt us.
The Bruins entered Thursday afternoon with some momentum on their side after defeating Arizona State in overtime Wednesday night.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, UCLA found itself on a 9-0 run in the second quarter. Arizona (21-9) was able to weather the storm to cut the deficit to 33-31 by halftime despite being outrebounded 25-11 including 10 offensive boards for the Bruins.
"We knew coming into this game that UCLA was tremendous on the offensive rebounds and they are gritty and they fight and they're really good," Barnes said. "They're the top in the country and No. 1 in the Pac-12. So that was our key to the game. The first, second, and third key to the game was box out and we couldn't do that. I think that was the biggest difference in the game."
The momentum for UCLA (24-8) carried into the third quarter when the Bruins went on a 7-0 run to open the second half. Arizona was outscored 22-12 over that stretch and did not make a field goal in the final 7:35 mark of the quarter.
The Bruins continued the dominance into the fourth quarter leading to the win. Arizona was outrebounded 46-27 and outscored 26-16 in the paint overall in the game. The Bruins also had 17 second-chance points to just 4 second-chance points for the Wildcats.
Shaina Pellington, Lauren Fields and Jade Loville all led Arizona with 10 points each.
"I took the shots that I thought were open," Pellington said. "It's hard. You see yourself not making a couple shots like you think you kind of have to re-evaluate."
Arizona picked up a big home sweep over Utah and Colorado a couple of weeks ago before losing three straight to end the season.
"I think we can't let our highs get too high and our lows get too low," Fields said. "So we just got to find that mental toughness to come together as a team and move forward for the future."
UA will prepare for the NCAA Tournament next with the bracket being released on March 12 at 5 p.m. MST.
