Monday morning, the latest AP Poll was released with Arizona falling to No. 24 after a lopsided 73-59 to UCLA. With the loss, the Wildcats have now lost three-straight games to close out the regular season.

Arizona's offense struggled to get anything going shooting just 32% from the field. Plus, the Wildcats were dominated on the glass 46-27 and allowed 17 offensive rebounds.

The Wildcats didn't have a single player score over 10 points and saw three players score 10 points as well. The only Arizona starting player that shot a good percentage from the field was Lauren Fields, who went 4 of 8 on her shot attempts.