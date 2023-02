Monday morning, the Wildcats dropped one spot in the latest AP Poll to No. 18 after splitting the week versus the Bay Area schools. Arizona dropped the first game of the week losing 84-60 to Stanford, then followed that up with a dominating 80-57 win over Cal.

The difference in the two games proved to the the height that Stanford had as it outrebounded Arizona 45 to 27 on the glass. Plus, the Wildcats were dominated in the paint 50 to 30 in the low-post.

The Wildcats were able to flip the script with a dominate win over Cal that featured forward Esmery Martinez during in a near triple-double with her 15 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Plus, guard Shaina Pellington scored a team-high 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field.