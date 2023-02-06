Monday morning, the latest women's basketball AP Poll was released with Arizona climbing five spots to No. 17 after a wild weekend of games that resulted in the Wildcats sweeping the LA Schools for the first time on the road since 2002.

The Wildcats have won four of their last five games with the only loss coming against Washington State in McKale Center.

"We just showed toughness and grit down the stretch and I'm proud of us," coach Adia Barnes said. "This was a huge weekend to come LA and sweep. USC should be a ranked team, their a Top 25 team, no doubt. UCLA is a top 25 team. So, this was huge for us. I think this will be the turning point in our season."

The weekend started off with a come-from-behind win over then-No. 14 UCLA with the WIldcats going on an 11-0 run to force the game into overtime. Arizona went on to win 71-66 over the Bruins with Shaina Pellington scoring a team-high 21 points. That was followed by a double overtime thriller against USC with the Wildcats pulling of an 81-75 win over the Trojans. Arizona was led by forward Cate Reese, who dropped 33 points helping lift her team to victory.

The Wildcats will host the Bay Area Schools starting on Friday with a game against No. 6 Stanford at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN to get the weekend started.