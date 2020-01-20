Arizona has made a move back up the Associated Press Top 25 rankings one week removed from dropping a few spots. Monday, the latest rankings were released and the Wildcats (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) moved back up to the No. 18-spot on the list where they sat for several weeks earlier in the season.

Losses at home to Oregon and Oregon State dropped the Wildcats a few spots last week down to No. 21, but a sweep of Washington and Washington State over the weekend in the Pacific Northwest helped push Adia Barnes' team back up the list.

The move up the rankings sets up a top-20 matchup this Friday night at McKale Center as the Wildcats will take on No. 16 Arizona State in their lone matchup this week. The Sun Devils (15-4, 5-2) knocked off both Oregon and Oregon State two weeks ago allowing them to enter the top 25.

ASU will enter this week's matchup on a five-game winning streak after also sweeping the Washington schools over the weekend.

UA has won two of the last three games against the Sun Devils, but will be looking for its first regular-season sweep of ASU in 20 years.

The Wildcats continue to be led by their two stars, Aari McDonald and Cate Reese. Both players had a productive weekend in Washington, but it was McDonald who came up clutch Sunday against the Huskies as she scored 25 points to help UA come back from 19 points down to secure the 66-58 victory.

She has scored in double figures in 55 straight games now for the Wildcats.