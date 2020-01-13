Recently Arizona's women's basketball team has come back down to earth after an impressive 19-game winning streak that went back to last season. UA went undefeated during the nonconference portion of the season that included some notable victories including a win on the road against Texas.

However, the Wildcats play in the toughest conference in college basketball and now that Pac-12 has started the losses have started to come for UA. First it was current-No. 7 UCLA that knocked off the Wildcats ending the extended winning streak.

Last week UA (13-3, 2-3 Pac-12) faced its toughest test of the season going up against undefeated Oregon State and the previous-No. 2 team in the country Oregon. UA took Oregon State down to the wire Friday night but ultimately couldn't pull off the upset losing 63-61.

Sunday the Wildcats kept the game close and were able to pull within one possession in the final minute before the Ducks pushed their lead back up to earn a victory.

The two losses dropped the Wildcats in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in several weeks as UA fell a few spots down from from No. 18 to No. 21 in Monday's update to the rankings. Oregon and OSU didn't do the Wildcats any favors by both losing to Arizona State on the road trip resulting in those teams moving down to No. 6 and No. 8, respectively. The Sun Devils replaced the Wildcats at No. 18 on the list.

"The takeaway from this weekend for me is we're not quite there," UA head coach Adia Barnes said about her team's latest two losses. "We are close, but they are better teams. Oregon State is a better team, not because individually they're better, but because collectively they're more poised down the stretch, they've been in those situations so many times ... and they're able to finish those plays.

"... That's where they're better, because of all the experience. Oregon's better. They've been there before. They really spread you out because they have so many shooters."

UA will be back on the floor this weekend when it travels to the Pacific Northwest to take on unranked Washington State and Washington.

"The areas we need to get better in is rebounding, that's the first thing," Barnes said. "We will not beat a top-five team in the country or a top-10 team. It happened at UCLA, happened at Oregon, happened at Oregon State. Better at rebounding and it will take care of a lot of the other things.

" ... That's gonna be the first thing for us and then we gotta work on offense. We gotta be able to hit shots. We have to."