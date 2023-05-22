For the first time since two crushing defeats at the hands of Wisconsin that kept it out of the Final Four, Arizona will face the Badgers on the court when the two teams meet up this fall in Tucson. UA and Wisconsin have announced a home-and-home series that is slated to begin this fall with the first-ever meeting in Tucson between the two squads.

No start time or TV designation has been announced yet, but Arizona will welcome Wisconsin to McKale Center on Dec. 9 marking the first meeting for the teams since March 28, 2015 when the Badgers kept the Wildcats from an elusive Final Four berth.

That matchup in Los Angeles ended with an 85-78 victory for Wisconsin and has not been far away from the mind of Arizona fans since taking place. It was the last time UA reached the Elite Eight.

The move to schedule another marquee opponent for a matchup at McKale Center continues a trend under current head coach Tommy Lloyd as he focuses on improving Arizona's scheduling heading into his third season.

"We are excited to bring a high-level program like Wisconsin to the McKale Center," he said in a statement provided by the program Monday. "Coach [Greg] Gard and his staff do a great job putting together a strong team that competes near the top of the Big Ten every year. We know they will come in here and give us their best shot and we look forward to doing the same the following year in Madison."