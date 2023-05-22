Arizona, Wisconsin announce home-and-home series
For the first time since two crushing defeats at the hands of Wisconsin that kept it out of the Final Four, Arizona will face the Badgers on the court when the two teams meet up this fall in Tucson. UA and Wisconsin have announced a home-and-home series that is slated to begin this fall with the first-ever meeting in Tucson between the two squads.
No start time or TV designation has been announced yet, but Arizona will welcome Wisconsin to McKale Center on Dec. 9 marking the first meeting for the teams since March 28, 2015 when the Badgers kept the Wildcats from an elusive Final Four berth.
That matchup in Los Angeles ended with an 85-78 victory for Wisconsin and has not been far away from the mind of Arizona fans since taking place. It was the last time UA reached the Elite Eight.
The move to schedule another marquee opponent for a matchup at McKale Center continues a trend under current head coach Tommy Lloyd as he focuses on improving Arizona's scheduling heading into his third season.
"We are excited to bring a high-level program like Wisconsin to the McKale Center," he said in a statement provided by the program Monday. "Coach [Greg] Gard and his staff do a great job putting together a strong team that competes near the top of the Big Ten every year. We know they will come in here and give us their best shot and we look forward to doing the same the following year in Madison."
UA hosted Tennessee, then ranked No. 6, in Tucson last year as part of a home-and-home series with the Volunteers in addition to playing in the Maui Invitational and facing Indiana in Las Vegas.
This year, the Wildcats have already announced that they will face Michigan State in a neutral court game in California on Thanksgiving in addition to a road game at Duke in November plus a neutral court game against Alabama in Phoenix set for Dec. 20.
Arizona's last win over Wisconsin came in the 2006 NCAA Tournament as the Wildcats came away with a 94-75 victory in the opening round in Philadelphia. They have only met once before on either team's home floor, in 1962 when the Wildcats defeated the Badgers, 51-46, in Madison.
Last season, Wisconsin finished the year with a 20-15 record to reach the NIT but will return its entire starting five this fall.
The return game for Arizona, which will mark its first trip to Madison since that 1962 meeting, is scheduled to take place Nov. 15, 2024.
Arizona and Wisconsin all-time series breakdown
Dec. 3, 1962– Arizona won, 51-46, in Madison, Wis.
Dec. 30, 1966 – Wisconsin won, 104-77, in Los Angeles, Calif., as part of the Los Angeles Classic
March 18, 2000– Wisconsin won, 66-59, in Salt Lake City in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
March 17, 2006– Arizona won, 94-75, in Philadelphia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Nov. 23, 2009– Wisconsin won, 65-61, in Lahaina, Hawaii as part of the Maui Invitational
March 29, 2014– Wisconsin won, 64-63 in OT, in Anaheim, Calif., in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament
March 28, 2015 – Wisconsin won, 85-78, in Los Angeles, Calif., in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament
