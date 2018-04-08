"They made a great choice to be in the right character the last two days," Johnson said after Sunday's win about his team. "The best part of today was it wasn't smooth sailing and they stayed with it. I think they got a little glimpse of what the best version of themselves is for the first time this year. That's important."

The win helped Arizona earn a series victory over No. 5 Oregon State and it was the adversity UA battled back from that stood out most to head coach Jay Johnson Sunday afternoon.

"Robby Medel getting thrown out of the game I think it kind of sparked a little energy in us," UA third baseman Nick Quintana said about the incident. "It fired us up and it was awesome."

It brought a reaction from UA's players resulting in relief pitcher Robby Medel being ejected. The very next inning the Wildcats tied up the game with three runs in the bottom of the eighth before Alfonso Rivas singled to left field with the outfield playing shallow to win the game on a walk-off hit for UA in a 6-5 victory over the Beavers (24-6, 7-5).

If Arizona (19-11, 4-5 Pac-12) takes off from this moment on the Wildcats could point to an instance at the end of the seventh inning in Sunday's game against fifth-ranked Oregon State as a true flashpoint for the 2018 season. Up 5-2, Oregon State freshman pitcher Kevin Abel had a freshman moment staring down Arizona's dugout after striking out UA left fielder Ryan Haug to end the seventh inning.

Rivas' hit came with the bases loaded after Matt Frazier reached second base on an infield single and throwing error followed by Haug reaching base on a fielder's choice. Cameron Cannon was intentionally walked to load the bases, but Rivas crushed the 1-1 pitch over the left fielder's head to win the game for UA.

"I got a pitch up in the zone, a slider, and drove it the other way," the junior from San Diego said about his series-winning hit.

The momentum on offense started an inning earlier with the three-run eighth inning that started with center fielder Cal Stevenson drawing a leadoff walk followed by Cannon getting hit by a pitch. Stevenson eventually scored on a wild pitch before Quintana brought Cannon around on a single to left field.

Jacob Blas grounded out to the shortstop but it scored Rivas, who reached base on a walk, to tie the game at 5-5 heading into the ninth inning.

Quintana got Arizona on the board to start the nearly four-hour game Sunday with a two-run home run in the first inning. He eventually finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Oregon State scored all of its runs in the middle innings with two-run innings in the fourth and fifth with an extra run added in the seventh inning to take the 5-2 lead.

On the mound senior Zach Stone earned the start and came out strong with three early strikeouts, but the righty found himself in some trouble in the top of the fourth inning that ended with the Beavers tying up the game at 2-2 and Stone's day coming to an end.

Johnson used six more pitchers before the end of the game for Arizona, but got more out of Stone than he envisioned a night after the senior threw 20 pitches in relief Satuarday.

"I thought one time through the order and I probably made a mistake and got a little greedy," Johnson said about Stone's performance. "I didn't want to have to answer to you guys (media) about why I took a guy out with a perfect game, but he's been a reliever and been a short stint. His pitch count wasn't crazy high but I really wanted to stick two hitters out of him.

"... Got a little greedy ... but our bullpen was spectacular."

Now Arizona will head to Phoenix to take on Grand Canyon University in a midweek game Tuesday night before heading to Los Angeles for a three-game series with USC next weekend where UA will look to build on its momentum from this weekend's series win over the Beavers.

"Friday's game we didn't really play to our best potential, and Saturday we kind of flipped the switch," Quintana said. "Today was a good start. We went downhill a little bit toward the middle innings and then towards the end we found our character as a team. Going into next weekend against USC I think it will be the same as any other game.

"I think we'll just attack every game like its Super Bowl 30-something, go from there and fight."