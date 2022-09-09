Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
We are one day away from the home opener for Arizona as it gets set to host Mississippi State. It figures to likely be a higher-scoring contest with two great offenses.
With two high powered offenses and under the radar defensive units, both Arizona and Mississippi State will have key players to watch in the match up that might sway the tide one way or another.
ARIZONA
QB Jayden de Laura
After seemingly be able to do whatever he wanted offensively last week against San Diego State, the question becomes if quarterback Jayden de Laura can repeat that performance this weekend in a game that could turn into a shootout. Outside of the one interception which he quickly bounced back from, de Laura was sharp right from the first drive and he is going to have to do that again for the Wildcats to hang in there and try to upset the Bulldogs as a double-digit underdog.
PREMIUM CONTENT
