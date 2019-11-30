ANAHEIM, California — There's no letting up this week for Arizona and it has had to find that out on back-to-back nights in Anaheim. After the Wildcats (8-0) needed a game-saving shot from Nico Mannion to take down Pepperdine Thursday night, UA leaned on its freshman point guard once again in a tough battle with Penn during a semifinal matchup at the Wooden Legacy tournament Friday night.

The Quakers closed what was a 17-point lead down to four points with three minutes left to play at Anaheim Arena, but an important jump shot from Mannion created some separation and eventually helped the Wildcats pull away to earn a 92-82 victory over a pesky Penn squad.

Mannion finished with a career-high 24 points in the victory that helped secure the Wildcats' spot in the tournament final set for Sunday against Wake Forest. The UA point guard was the hero Thursday night after his game-winning bucket and he was tasked with keeping his team out front Friday night as the Quakers were able to keep clawing away by way of some hot 3-point shooting.

The UA freshman responded by hitting some difficult shots throughout the night including making seven of his eight attempts in the final 20 minutes.

"I was just trying to be aggressive and trying to make the right play," Mannion said of his impressive night from the floor in which he only missed three shots. "I hit a couple and started feeling good, but we were just playing well together. We were pushing the ball in transition and I think that's when we're at our best.

"I was getting good looks and we were all getting good looks, so it just made it that much easier."

Along with Mannion, the Wildcats were able to take advantage of their size and how teams have started to play Zeke Nnaji by getting senior big man Chase Jeter involved in the offense after a slow start to his final year. He finished with 19 points and six rebounds on an efficient night that featured only one missed shot from the veteran center.

"I really got on him," UA head coach Sean Miller said about Jeter. "Last night he played 26 minutes and and didn't have a rebound and I didn't think he was playing what he was capable of. Tonight he was 8 for 9 from the floor and he had six rebounds. He was really important to us winning."