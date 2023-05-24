Arizona (32-23, (12-18 Pac-12) has had to play the role of an underdog in the last stretch of the season, and made the most out of the tall task, by winning four of out of its five games to end the regular season. This momentum and adversity has took the Wildcats rally and claw back into the Pac-12 Tournament games, which was the driving factor in a 13-12 win against Oregon State (39-17, 18-12), the team that swept them earlier in the season. “It's who they are,” Arizona coach Chip Hale said when asked about the perseverance of the team. “It’s who we’ve been all year, we’ve had some gut wrenching losses, especially to (Oregon State), and they just kept battling, Chris Parraza’s (play) was incredible. … I am very proud of them.” This victory gives the Wildcats a clean sweep of pool B and advances them into the semi finals on Friday.

Oregon State came out of the dugout rolling with five hits and four RBIs in the first inning with five-straight hits in 2-out scenarios, to take an early 4-0 lead against right-handed pitcher Cam Walty, who did not allow a run against the Beavers when they faced each other in Corvallis in late April. The Wilcats would fire back on both ends, with Nik McLaughry legging on to first, before Chase Davis hit home run No. 20 of the season to cut the deficit to two, following a no score bounce back inning for Walty.

Despite offensive success early, a large issue for the Wildcats was the amount of pitches Walty tossed, throwing 65 total pitches, with an ERA of 5.33 due the Beavers’ nine RBIs, ultimately getting retired after three innings. Walty was replaced by right-handed pitcher Casey Hintz, left-hand pitcher Eric Orloff, junior right-handed pitcher Dawson Netz and right-handed pitcher junior Trevor Long, who combined pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed five runs. Right-handed pitcher Chris Barrazza finished out the game for the Wildcats and played a crucial role in the team’s win, striking out three key batters late in the game.

Despite the early pitching woes, the bat stayed strong the Wildcats in the latter of the game, which helped them claw back into the game and even take the lead. This rally was led by a 3-run home run by junior Kiko Romero and an RBI by freshman Mason White in the bottom of the 6th, giving the Cats’ six-run inning, that was echoed by “U of A” chants to take a convincing 12-8 lead. OSU fought back by scoring four runs to tie the game behind RBIs from Gavin Turley and Travis Bazzana to tie the game at 12 apiece.

The Wildcats, were not rattled, with ups and downs all season, showing calmness under the pressure. With two outs left in the bottom of the ninth, Arizona’s Kiko Romero, who took the lead for it earlier in the game, unleashed a frozen rope to right field and running in McLaughry for the victory. “(Romero) has had a tremendous season,” Hale said. “Defensively he’s been a star, he hits behind Chase, that’s why they couldn’t walk him, so it just shows you how good of a hitter he is." Arizona will play its next game in the semi finals on Friday. If Stanford defeats California on Wednesday, the Wildcats will play the Cardinal, and if it does not, then their matchup will be determined by Thursday’s pool. Either way, UA is set to have the late game of the day with a first pitch time of 7 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Network.