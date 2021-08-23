Arizona training camp: Revamped UA linebacker group will play vital role

With the position group already being extremely thin during the coaching change, the team and new coach Jedd Fisch saw players leave the program.

During the shortened 2020 season, the linebacker position at Arizona was hit with transfers and injuries, with the only constant face being Anthony Pandy .

One of the goals set in place by Fisch when he took the job was to revamp the defense and bring back a 'Desert Swarm' mentality to a program that was once thought of as a defense-first school.

To help achieve this goal, Fisch hired long-time defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebacker coach Keith Dudzinski to change the mindset on the defensive side of the ball and bring hard-hitting football back to the desert.

Right away, the two started building back up the linebacker position by bringing in five transfers to help give the group some much-needed depth.

"The biggest thing was, there wasn't many guys scholarship wise still left in the program," said Dudzinski. "We had to mix and match a little bit throughout the program, you know, pick guys from different positions and put together the full linebacker corps to get us through a good spring practice. So some guys got changed from the beginning here.

"And then obviously, with the transfer port on the guys coming in, that's made a huge difference for us in summer. It definitely gives us a lot more depth in program. Giving us the ability, maybe not relying on a true freshman coming to play right away."