Arizona training camp offense evaluation heading into the 2023 season
Arizona finished its open training camp in front of fans and media last Saturday after its second scrimmage. The Wildcats will finish out camp and tuning their preparation for the first game of the season against NAU which is only 11 days away.
Throughout training camp, there was much to evaluate from the 2023 Wildcats team as the team gets ready for the Week 1.
Trying to revamp an offense that had the sixth passing offense and 20th best total offense in the country last season, Arizona will do so after losing a couple key producers but has picked up the slack by bringing in both transfers and freshman that have so far been able to handle the workload and blend into head coach Jedd Fisch’s system,
Here is an evaluation of the Arizona offense from fall camp with the season quickly approaching:
With projected starting quarterback Jayden de Laura and backup quarterback Noah Fifita returning for their second camp, it is been evident that both signal callers have looked more comfortable in Fisch and quarterback coach Jimmie Dougherty’s pro-style offense.
De Laura mentioned that he has been running player-led practices, illustrating his expanded knowledge of the playbook. He has also been able to take on more of a leadership role, showing that he is capable of taking the younger quarterbacks and wide receivers under his wing.
“I’ve been throwing PRP’s, player-run-practices,” de Laura said. “(I’ve) just been getting the feel with it. Throwing is just way easier now, now I really just know how to use my legs, not really use up top, (I) really control my velocity on my balls.”
Coming into spring ball as a newbie into collegiate football, four-star quarterback from Vista Ridge, Colo., 6-foot-5 quarterback Brayden Dorman, who is projected to be the third-stringer behind Fifita, has had to pick up a lot of knowledge since stepping on Dick Tomey Field in early March, but over time, and although looked a little shaky at times which was shown in the annual spring game, looked more consistent and in rhythm in 11-on-11 team segments and the second scrimmage later on in fall camp.
