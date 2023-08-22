Arizona finished its open training camp in front of fans and media last Saturday after its second scrimmage. The Wildcats will finish out camp and tuning their preparation for the first game of the season against NAU which is only 11 days away.

Throughout training camp, there was much to evaluate from the 2023 Wildcats team as the team gets ready for the Week 1.

Trying to revamp an offense that had the sixth passing offense and 20th best total offense in the country last season, Arizona will do so after losing a couple key producers but has picked up the slack by bringing in both transfers and freshman that have so far been able to handle the workload and blend into head coach Jedd Fisch’s system,

Here is an evaluation of the Arizona offense from fall camp with the season quickly approaching: