Arizona training camp: Notes and observations (Practice #3)

Click here for a full rundown of our notes and observations from the third day of Arizona training camp.

Arizona went back to work Sunday night as the Wildcats put on pads for the first time in training camp. Weather pushed the team inside the Davis Sports Center for a portion of the night, but eventually the Wildcats were able to head back outside for more individual and team work.

Jedd Fisch continued to have his squad work on certain elements that will be implemented into the game plan on both sides of the ball before wrapping up with a short scrimmage providing some highlight plays.

The quarterback competition is ongoing, and Fisch was pleased with rise in confidence level on the third day of work. However, the Wildcats have still not had the separation among the three main contenders for the job that Fisch and have staff have been hoping to see.

Senior editor Matt Moreno dives into that topic plus much more in his latest practice breakdown. Hit the link above to read his biggest takeaways from Sunday's practice.