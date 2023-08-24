With the season kicking off in just nine days, we will be breaking down and evaluating the Arizona defense from what we saw in training camp as the Wildcats get set to take on NAU on Saturday Sept. 2.

Defense has been a focal point for the Wildcats this training camp with the UA only returning one starter from its first game of the season last year against San Diego State. For the new faces and experienced sophomores, who got a lot of time on the field last year, the message from second-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen is simple, finish plays.

The defensive captains are nickel back Treydan Stukes, nickel back Martell Irby, safety Gunner Maldonado and linebacker Jacob Manu will look to anchor the defense in hopes of bringing more force to the Wildcats’ defensive unit

Here is an evaluation of the Arizona defense from training camp with the season ensuing: