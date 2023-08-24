Arizona training camp defense evaluation heading into the 2023 season
With the season kicking off in just nine days, we will be breaking down and evaluating the Arizona defense from what we saw in training camp as the Wildcats get set to take on NAU on Saturday Sept. 2.
Defense has been a focal point for the Wildcats this training camp with the UA only returning one starter from its first game of the season last year against San Diego State. For the new faces and experienced sophomores, who got a lot of time on the field last year, the message from second-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen is simple, finish plays.
The defensive captains are nickel back Treydan Stukes, nickel back Martell Irby, safety Gunner Maldonado and linebacker Jacob Manu will look to anchor the defense in hopes of bringing more force to the Wildcats’ defensive unit
Here is an evaluation of the Arizona defense from training camp with the season ensuing:
Allowing 259 passing yards per game last season, the secondary struggled at times for the Wildcats. With the addition of players such as Cal Poly Dylan Wyatt and Pierce College transfer Charles Yates Jr. the UA’s cornerback group under first-year cornerbacks coach John Richardson has appeared to be noticeably deeper and more efficient through experience and energy than previous seasons.
In camp, it has been clear that continuously going up against one of the best passing offenses for a second year in-a-row, which includes star 6-foot-4 receiver Tetairoa McMillan leading to helping the progression of No. 1 cornerback sophomore Ephesians Prysock.
The 6-foot-4 Prysock has separated himself all camp as the alpha cornerback, showcasing his ball hawking and pass deflecting abilities. He has the experience playing in big games and with four games against teams like UCLA, USC, Utah and Mississippi State while logging 16 tackles.
The California native will start for the Wildcats, most likely on the other side of the field as Wyatt, who started for the UA in its second scrimmage. Celestine, who showed out in training camp and Yates Jr., who impressed in spring ball will see time on the field and will compete to steal reps from Wyatt come the season.
“Everyday we come out to compete, not only as a corner group but as a secondary,” Richardson said. “…It’s good competition [between the wide receivers and cornerbacks], we’re feeding off of each other.”
