On Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium, Arizona (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) made not only one extra play but an ample amount of critical plays, which helped the Wildcats achieve a convincing 44-6 win in upset fashion against No. 19 Washington State (4-2, 1-2) in Pullman.

When asked about what kept Arizona from getting over the hump for victories in its three losses, all of which came within seven points, head coach Jedd Fisch said on Monday that overcoming it comes down to "making one more play at the right time."

“I thought that the players played just fantastic football today,” Fisch said postgame to Brian Jeffries of 1290 AM Radio. “We were just waiting to get over the hump in a tough one.”

Arizona, most recently has had a short memory, rarely allowing mistakes to happen twice in a row, which was shown on full display on the first drive, where WSU opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard drive resulting in the Cougars striking first blood with a touchdown. The Wildcats fought and answered right back, forcing a turnover on downs, getting its first interception of the season, and making punt three times, two of which were back-to-back three-and-outs on its following possessions to close out the first half up 20-6.

The Wildcats were once again led by second-year quarterback Noah Fifita, who made his third career start with an injured Jayden de Laura still recovering from an ankle injury, shined and played arguably his most efficient game yet, posting 34-for-43 passing for 342 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions — the first time a Wildcat quarterback has not committed a turnover against a AP top-25 since Jayden de Laura did it in the Wildcats’ upset win over No.12 UCLA last season.

“I thought Noah played fantastic,” Fisch said. “… I thought Noah handled himself, controlled the game beautifully and did a fantastic job.”

After getting outscored 31-7 in the first quarter through its first four games of the season, the Wildcats have flipped a switch and have gotten out to a hot start in their last two contests, outscoring their opponents 20-6.

Blowing a 17-point lead last week against USC, Arizona made sure to keep its foot on the pedal in the second half against the Cougars. The Wildcats’ second-half surge and containment in route to its 44-6 victory, was led in large part to second-year running back Jonah Coleman, who logged 139 total yards and his first multiple touchdown game of his career, which included a career-high 69-yard scamper, for a total a hat trick, and it's defense which allowed zero points in the second half for the first time since the season opener against NAU.

“Jonah Coleman is playing at an elite level right now,” Fisch said. “… We take freshmen and we invest in freshmen, and we get them to be the type of players we believe they can be and when their time comes, they're ready to roll.”

The Wildcats offense compiled 516 total yards, with 174 on the ground and 342 in the air, which marked the second-most yards they have scored in a game this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, both the UA’s passing and rushing defense limited WSU quarterback Cameron Ward and the Cougars’ offense coming into the game was ranked top-20 in total offense (469 PPG) to only cumulate 234 yards — its second-lowest point total this season. Arizona has allowed three top-25 with top-20 offenses in the country to an average of 397.6 yards in its last three games. The Wildcats also forced WSU to tie its fewest points in a contest since its 29-6 loss to Fresno State last season, and tied for the lowest points its forced in the two program's all-time series.

UA’s defense, which dominated premiere offenses as of late, was led en route to its upset victory by cornerbacks Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis, who hauled in the first two interceptions for the Wildcats this season. Prysock noted Tuesday that he dropped two potential interceptions this season, “but I’m gonna get right, though.” The Wildcats posted a total of three turnovers, including a late game forced fumble.

“Coach Richardson, Coach Akina and coach Cecil have done an amazing job working hand in hand with Coach Nansen on how we want to play pass defense,” Fisch said.

Fisch attributed “confidence” with his secondary’s success.

Arizona's blowout upset win was a statement win for the program as it proved that it has the ability to not only go the distance with its opponent, have the talent and team effort to push through for the win.

Arizona will have a bye week next week, where it will rest and carry its momentum, before the Wildcats get ready to host Oregon State.