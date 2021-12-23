Arizona taking ownership of first loss after falling to Tennessee
Arizona was called for 28 personal fouls in Wednesday's four-point loss to No. 19 Tennessee. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (11-1) finished the game without three of its starters as center Christian Koloko, point guard Kerr Kriisa and leading scorer Benn Mathurin were all whistled for five fouls in the 77-73 defeat against the Volunteers.
The officiating drew plenty of criticism from Arizona fans, but when looking through social media late in the game there were plenty of people outside the scope of the program that agreed.
In all, 44 fouls were called in the game with Tennessee (9-2) having 16 calls go against it over the course of the evening.
The officiating certainly played a role in why Arizona wasn't able to extend its winning streak to begin Tommy Lloyd's career with the program, but the UA head coach isn't going to allow his team to use that as a crutch as it moves forward this season.
“I always tell our guys, the team that complains to the refs first and complains the most usually loses,” Lloyd said. “I don’t like losing, so let’s quit complaining to the refs.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news