Arizona takes USC series; clinches Pac-12 tournament berth
Despite following short to USC in the regular season finale, Arizona will have momentum as it heads into the Pac-12 tournament, downing the Trojans in its last series and playing some of the best baseball its played since early March.
After putting up a fight in a losing effort against No. 4 Stanford, Arizona (30-23, 12-18 Pac-12) finished out the season strong, winning the series against a top-heavy Trojan team (33-22, 17-13).
It all started with rain.
The UA hosted USC on Thursday at Hi Corbett Field before rain soaked up the diamond without repair. This resulted in the game being postponed, with a doubleheader on Friday. This situation couldn’t be better for the Wildcats as they had a sneak-preview of what to expect with the short turnaround should they clinch a spot in next week’s Pac-12 tournament.
The first game of Friday’s doubleheader was highlighted by right-handed pitcher Cam Walty, who has continued to impress all season, eclipsing an undefeated 5-0 record on the season. Walty and the Wildcats came out of the dugout with something to play for — and that was enough to beat the brakes off the Trojans motor early and dominantly, that would help carry on for the second game, just hours later.
Throughout the course of the doubleheader, the Wildcats were on a hitting clinic, led by third baseman Tony Bullard and right fielder Emilio Corona, who combined to hit 9-16 from the box. Arizona managed to out-hit USC 20-16 and outscore it 19-7.
Although it being the Wildcats’ Senior Day on Saturday, it was the Trojans’ bat that saw more contact, unleashing a staggering 19 hits with 14 RBI that helped guide them to a 14-6 win against TJ Nichols and Arizona. Despite a shaky game for the Wildcats, a few players were able to reach career accolades with TJ Nichols, the junior pitcher recording his 200th career strikeout, and junior outfielder Chase Davis logging in his career high 19th home run this season.
Arizona will be placed as an eighth seed entering the Pac-12 tournament and will play against in-state rival fifth seed Arizona State on Tuesday at Scottsdale Stadium.
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona baseball fans because the Wildcats Own Omaha
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)