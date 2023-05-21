Despite following short to USC in the regular season finale, Arizona will have momentum as it heads into the Pac-12 tournament, downing the Trojans in its last series and playing some of the best baseball its played since early March.

After putting up a fight in a losing effort against No. 4 Stanford, Arizona (30-23, 12-18 Pac-12) finished out the season strong, winning the series against a top-heavy Trojan team (33-22, 17-13).

It all started with rain.

The UA hosted USC on Thursday at Hi Corbett Field before rain soaked up the diamond without repair. This resulted in the game being postponed, with a doubleheader on Friday. This situation couldn’t be better for the Wildcats as they had a sneak-preview of what to expect with the short turnaround should they clinch a spot in next week’s Pac-12 tournament.

The first game of Friday’s doubleheader was highlighted by right-handed pitcher Cam Walty, who has continued to impress all season, eclipsing an undefeated 5-0 record on the season. Walty and the Wildcats came out of the dugout with something to play for — and that was enough to beat the brakes off the Trojans motor early and dominantly, that would help carry on for the second game, just hours later.







