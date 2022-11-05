Arizona has had defensive issues all season long giving up 1,968 rushing yards on the season and allowing teams to score an average of 38.2 point per game. And against No. 14 Utah, the Wildcats allowed 45 points and 306 yards on the ground.
However, this 45-20 loss isn't on Arizona's defense. The loss rests solely on the offense based on an issues that has plagued the team for most of the season with the issue being turnovers. The Wildcats had 12 turnovers heading into their game against Utah and proceeded to turn the ball over three time all being fumbles.
Arizona fumbled the ball five times in the game and Utah was able to recover three of those fumbles. Yes, the defense had its issues, but they also forced two fumbles giving the offense a chance to get back into the game when trailing 31-10.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.