However, this 45-20 loss isn't on Arizona's defense. The loss rests solely on the offense based on an issues that has plagued the team for most of the season with the issue being turnovers. The Wildcats had 12 turnovers heading into their game against Utah and proceeded to turn the ball over three time all being fumbles.

Arizona fumbled the ball five times in the game and Utah was able to recover three of those fumbles. Yes, the defense had its issues, but they also forced two fumbles giving the offense a chance to get back into the game when trailing 31-10.