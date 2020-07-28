GOAZCATS - Arizona suspends Edgar Burrola after violation of COVID-19 protocols

One of Arizona's veteran offensive linemen has been suspended from voluntary workouts after he failed to adhere to the program's COVID-19 protocols. Redshirt junior right tackle Edgar Burrola violated the team's rules that have been in place to help aid the return of college football since the start of voluntary workouts last month. Among those rules are mandatory face coverings and a responsibility to exercise social distancing while the preparations for the upcoming season continue.

Failing to do so directly impacts the team's chances at having a smooth transition as it attempts to return to the field this season and because of that head coach Kevin Sumlin was forced to take action.

“If you’re not gonna pay attention to the protocol, wear a mask, all that other stuff, we just can’t have you around," Sumlin told the Arizona Daily Star's Michael Lev, who was the first to report the suspension Tuesday.

Arizona has had quite a bit of success with its reentry plan as there have been only three positive tests so far after allowing over 80 football players to return to campus and begin voluntary workouts in June. Still, the program has been cautious and a few weeks ago opted to halt the reentry plan and prevent any more athletes from arriving on campus as a precaution with coronavirus cases on the rise in Pima County.

The expectation is that Arizona is going to restart its reentry plan within the next week and again allow athletes to return to campus to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

The fear for all programs throughout the process has been an outbreak of the disease among the athlete population. Michigan State and Rutgers both decided in recent days to hit pause on their summer workouts after a rise in positive cases of COVID-19.

When originally discussing the athletic department's reentry plan UA athletic director Dave Heeke expressed that athletes would have a certain amount of responsibility to follow the guidelines the program set to ensure a safe environment on campus.

He again reiterated that point last week during a radio interview with Steve Rivera and Jay Gonzales of the Eye on the Ball show on 1030 AM in Tucson.

“If we want to play, if they want to participate in the things that they love there’s a responsibility that they need to exhibit,” Heeke said. “There’s accountability. There are things they have to do. They have to accept a different lifestyle if they want that thought. If they’re unwilling to do that this is not going to work.

“... I wanna play. I want to try and get fans. I want it to work. I’m pretty no-nonsense about it. You either do it or don’t. If you don’t want to then you can’t be here. It doesn’t work both ways. That’s what it’s about. It’s about responsibility.”

Burrola, a Las Vegas native, played in 11 games last season making six starts. He finished the year with 480 snaps played putting him among the top 10 in that category among offensive players, but he also served a suspension at one point for violating team rules.

He underwent offseason shoulder surgery earlier this year forcing him to miss spring practice, but he has been expected to be ready in time for the start of the season.