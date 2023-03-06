After falling 82-73 to now-No. 2 UCLA and splitting the week with a win on Thursday against USC, Arizona stayed put at No. 8 in the Latest AP Poll that was released on Monday morning.

Early in the game, Arizona led UCLA 13-2, but from that point on it was all Bruins as the Wildcats saw their lead evaporate and found themselves trailing 40-37 at the end of the half.

Despite a high-level performance by forward Azuolas Tubelis, who recorded his 13th double-double of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds. outside of Tubelis, the Wildcats' starting lineup struggled to find that second scorer with point guard Kerr Kriisa scoring 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting.

